Sidney-Richland Airport looking for federal assistance to maintain primary status

SIDNEY, Mont. - For years, Sidney-Richland Airport has provided people from around the region a fast and convenient way to get to Billings, which can be a long haul for some.

“A lot of people have a doctor’s appointment in Billings, and they’ll just hop on a plane and be there in an hour versus a five-hour drive. A lot of times they can get there cheaper than they can drive,” said Airport Manager Ryan Huotari.

Officials with the airport say they are in the beginning stages of expanding their terminal, including giving more space for their TSA agents during the screening process and moving their baggage claim indoors.

“Our lobby is not big enough to handle 20 people in there on a social distancing basis. Due to weather and other circumstances that happen quite often, we wind up with too many people and then we’re in a problem,” said Airport Authority Chairman Walt McNutt.

The airport is considered a primary airport thanks to them seeing over 10,000 enplanements a year. Being a primary airport gives Sidney-Richland $1 million in federal funding. Due to COVID-19, numbers tumbled, meaning that status and future projects including runway work could be in jeopardy.

“It’s very critical for us right now to try to plan and see that we have enough funding to get the projects done we need to get done,” said McNutt.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., announced last week he was going to introduce a bill looking to prevent airports like Sidney-Richland from losing their status by requiring the status to be determined by numbers in the most recent year prior to 2020.

“It’s wrong, it needs to be fixed. It’s a bipartisan fix and I hope to get it included in the infrastructure package,” said Daines.

Five planes take off daily at Sidney-Richland. McNutt says due to some slow months to start the year, they probably won’t be able to make 10,000 enplanements this year, meaning it will be critical to get some federal assistance so they can continue onwards with their expansion plans.

McNut says boardings are up to about 78% capacity compared to about 30% during the height of the pandemic. Cape Air, the airline operator, is predicting capacity to be as high as 84% by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.