Pro’s Pointer #14

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Having your bait right on the bottom, can and does catch fish, but in this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle takes us back to 2010 to revisit a topic that still holds true today.

This is the silver anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers on Your News Leader, KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV, and KMOT-TV.

Johnnie Candle (from 2010): “One of the biggest mistakes I see anglers make is trying to put their lure or their bait right in the face of those fish they’re marking on their electronics, and that’s not always necessary.”

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame: “Keep in mind a walleye’s eyes are on top of their head. This is why it’s easier for them to look up instead of down. It does not mean that they cannot feed down, but they have to work at it. It’s fairly common to troll above walleye, however, it works to fish above them with live bait too.”

Candle (from 2010): “Another time I have good success fishing, high above the fish is bobber fishing. Many days my best success comes fishing a couple of feet above the walleyes. Now here’s another way to look at it. If you’re trolling a crankbait two feet above a 24-inch walleye all it has to do is stand on its tail to put your lure in its mouth.”

“I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie discusses leader length when using a spinner behind a bottom bouncer.

