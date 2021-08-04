Police building relationships at National Night Out

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police have been hosting National Night Out since 2010, and it was back in Roosevelt Park Tuesday night with prizes, games, and more!

Departments across the country use the night to connect and build relationships with the organizations and people in their communities. This year they brought in the National Guard, and other first responders as well.

“The little kids, getting all wrapped up and seeing and working with the police and the fire department so they know that they have a friend somewhere. It’s just wonderful to see the kids smiling and just laughing. It makes me miss my grandkids so much,” said Rick Steele, Minot.

Multiple departments in North Dakota and across the country were hosting their own night out tonight and joining in the festivities.

