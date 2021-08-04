UPDATE: Power has been restored after crash knocks out electricity

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power has been restored in areas that lost electricity due to the crash.

Update: The driver has now been identified for a crash this morning that left the Downtown Fargo area and parts of Dilworth without power.

36 year old Kristina Jo Budke was speeding on the westbound lane of 1st Avenue North, and then lost control of her vehicle in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue North. Once Budke was removed from the vehicle, she was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injures.

A Drug Recognition Expert Officer identified signs of impairment with Budke and conducted an investigation. Budke was cited and released for DUI. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Budke is the Owner of Sober Kitty, a designated driving service.

Original:

It is expected to take up to 8 hours for power to be restored after a crash in downtown Fargo.

Fargo Police are urging people to avoid an area around 1st Ave. N. and 11st St. N.

Officers say 1st avenue is blocked off and likely will be for some time.

One person was hurt and taken by ambulance. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

The crash happened around 6 on Wednesday morning.

No other information is being released about what led up to the crash.

The power outage is affecting downtown Fargo, but also parts of Dilworth.

