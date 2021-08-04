Advertisement

NDSU Wide Receiver Christian Watson Added to Walter Payton Award Watch List

(KSFY)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Walter Payton Award is one of the most prestigious awards given out annually in college football, awarded to the FCS’s top offensive performer.

It was announced Wednesday that North Dakota State University Wide Receiver Christian Watson was added to the award’s preseason watch list.

Watson, a senior from Tampa, Florida, is also recognized as one of the nation’s top return specialists. He was named a preseason All-MVFC 1st-Team choice as both a receiver and returner.

Watson led the Bison with 896 all-purpose yards in 2020 and made a team-high 19 receptions for 442 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last year. He averaged 33.8 yards per kickoff return.

The Bison open their season on September 4th in Fargo against Albany.

