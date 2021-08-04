Masks optional for Sidney Public Schools

SIDNEY, Mont. - While the pandemic looks to continue into the 2021-22 school year, masks will not be required at Sidney Public Schools.

Superintendent Brent Sukut said COVID numbers in the area look to be trending in the right direction, so masks will be optional for staff and students. Sidney Public Schools had a mask requirement throughout the entire year as they were following CDC guidance, which didn’t change until May.

Despite that guidance, recommending that everyone should mask up at schools, Sukut says the local numbers show that right now, masks aren’t needed.

“If we start blowing up, we definitely have to start taking a look at are masks, something that we need to bring back into play, but we’re not there. Other areas in the United States might be, but I think we have to look at where we are at in our area and how that’s trending,” said Sukut.

All students will be required to return to school this year, but Sukut says the school will only use the virtual learning program as a way to teach those who may end up quarantined for a period of time.

“We’re really not opening that up going into next year. We feel that the best education for all our students is in the classroom, face-to-face with the teachers,” said Sukut.

Sukut warns that any close contacts who were not wearing a face covering will have to move to virtual learning until their quarantine time is up. Masks will also be mandatory while riding the bus.

School starts Aug. 18.

