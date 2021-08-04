Mandan budget proposes tax increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan City Commission approved a preliminary 2022 budget on Tuesday, that, if passed, would see an increase of approximately $483,000 in property tax revenue. That money will go toward six new employees and miscellaneous maintenance costs. The budget also includes a 1.6% salary increase for staff.

A public hearing will be held at Mandan City Hall on September 21 at 6 p.m. to review the budget.

