Lawmakers taking up prescription cost conundrum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite failed efforts in the past, North Dakota lawmakers are making another push for instrumental changes to prescription drug costs. Some ideas from almost a decade ago are back on the table, but some in the legislature are wondering if some of the ideas are feasible for North Dakota to try alone.

It’s not often the visitors outnumber the lawmakers in an interim committee, but few topics fill seats more than prescription drug costs.

To bring down prices, legislators are considering importing cheaper Canadian drugs or applying Canadian prices to North Dakota.

And it’s not just about consumers. Some pharmacies take a loss on certain medications and try to make up for it on others.

“It doesn’t make sense for a state, any state, to have a system operating with their citizens on a necessary thing like drugs where the pharmacy can lose money sometimes, but they’ll make it up over here... we’ve got a system that’s broken,” Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, said.

Some North Dakotans are already requesting their pills from across the border. But policy leaders say that’s causing problems. Chief among them is that the drugs or the pharmacy’s address are fake.

“Certainly, the patient driving across the border and getting it from a Canadian pharmacy, I think there’s good safety and security in that medication being legitimate. When you’re getting it through the mail, they term it as a ‘Canadian pharmacy,’ but in almost all cases they’re not,” said Executive Director of the State Board of Pharmacy Mark Hardy.

If these options sound familiar, it’s because these are bills proposed during the last legislative session. They passed, but not as bills. Before they could be implemented, lawmakers turned the bills into studies to seek insight on possible effects.

Some lawmakers hope creating a new standard for prices will also help rural pharmacies, who they say take a financial hit that larger systems can afford to take.

