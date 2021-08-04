Jury of 12 selected in quadruple homicide case; Chad Isaak trial to resume Wednesday with opening statements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A final jury has been selected in the trial of Chad Isaak, who’s accused of slaying four RJR employees in Mandan in 2019.

Unlike jury selection in many other cases where jurors are questioned in groups, the jury was selected by individual voir dire where attorneys questioned jurors one at a time so that they could freely speak about what they have heard about the case without influencing other jurors.

Judge David Reich does not intend to sequester jurors. Defense attorney Bruce Quick said that a sequestered jury is rare in North Dakota.

The jury is made up of 12 people and two alternates, which is standard for a case of this nature.

Isaak whispered to his attorneys in the final stages of selection when prosecutors and defense took turns striking potential jurors from the list.

Six men and six women make up the jury with one man and one woman serving as alternates. Some jurors have lived in Mandan all their lives while others moved into Mandan after the crime took place.

All jurors agreed to wear a mask in the courtroom. Judge David Reich says he’s concerned about the possibility of a mistrial if jurors test positive.

The opening statements are scheduled to start tomorrow morning around 8:30 a.m. The trial is slotted for the next three weeks but could wrap up before August 20 depending on how many State’s witnesses are called.

