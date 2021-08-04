Advertisement

Infectious disease doctors discuss necessity of COVID-19 boosters

By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – With the Delta variant causing a rise in positive COVID-19 tests, some are beginning to ask if the U.S. will join other countries beginning to offer boosters doses of the vaccines.

Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates became the latest country to announce that residents can get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Germany, Israel and the United Kingdom also recently began authorizing booster shots for the elderly.

But for now, the CDC and local health providers said that a third dose of the vaccine is not necessary.

“Right now the emphasis is on getting everybody vaccinated, not giving anybody a booster shot yet,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, First District Health Unit medical director.

Both the FDA and the CDC said they are prepared for booster doses if and when the science determines they are needed.

