Infectious disease doctor discusses COVID-19 “breakthrough” cases

MINOT, N.D. – Medical professionals are calling fully vaccinated people who still test positive for COVID-19 breakthrough cases.

They are rare but can happen, so Your News Leader spoke with First District Health Unit to learn more.

Medical Director Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, who is also an infectious disease specialist at Trinity Health, commented on misinformation surrounding these cases.

Nwaigwe said that these sorts of cases mostly occur in the elderly.

He also said that they rarely result in death and often have less severe symptoms.

Nwaigwe encourages especially younger members of the public to get the vaccine to help avoid spreading it to older adults

“Depending on the medical condition we may not mount enough immune response for vaccination that’s why we prefer to give vaccines to kids because their immune system is quite robust,” said Nwaigwe.

To schedule your appointment for a vaccine visit First District Health Unit’s website.

