Advertisement

How Stress Impacts Your Body

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Our bodies don’t come with a check engine light, but if they did, that light might be on more than we realize. Stress is a major factor in how we feel and if we ignore the signs, other health issues will almost certainly arise.

Andrea Grigsby is the Founder of One Massage Tension Relief Center in Bismarck and she’s here with Alyse Erbele, a Fascial Stretch Therapist.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Stimulus checks forever?
Corn Harvest
Bismarck farmer finds creative way to chop drought-stricken corn
Chad Isaak
Recapping day one of the Chad Isaak trial
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Sunday near Glen Ullin

Latest News

ND Today Adopt A Pet, Moira
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Moira
Cookware & Fall Items
Cookware & Fall Items
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Moira
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Moira
Cookware & Fall Items
Cookware & Fall Items