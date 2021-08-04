Hearing held on whether to grant trial for Cynthia Wilder

MINOT, N.D. – The courts are weighing whether to grant a possible trial for 30-year-old Cynthia Wilder, currently serving a life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Angila Wilder.

Both of Cynthia’s two previous attorneys testified Wednesday as to what happened during the proceedings in 2017. Over the next couple of weeks parties will submit their post-hearing briefs, and if they can prove the need for it Cynthia could be granted a new trial.

Angila was found dead in her northwest Minot home in November of 2015.

Her ex-husband 35-year-old Richie Wilder, Jr., is currently serving a life sentence out of state for her murder.

