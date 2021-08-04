Advertisement

Farmers and Artisan market connects producers and customers

By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Farmers and Artisan Market featured local vendors and producers outside of the Capitol building Wednesday.

The market is a partnership between the Department of Agriculture, Pride of Dakota, and the Council of State Employees. More than 25 producers, vendors, and artisans sold a variety of products, from kettle corn to locally-raised beef and pork. Farmers say the market helps them connect with their customers.

“We are here to provide locally raised, safe nutritious meats, I mean that’s something we take an extreme pride in. So, we want to make sure we’re telling our story to local customers so that they know how to find us,” said Heather Lang, a farmer, rancher, and owner of Sterling Cuts Meats.

The next Farmers and Artisan Market will be on September 9th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capitol off of 4th Street.

