Early Childhood Division aims to offer enrichment to children under five

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ninety-five percent of brain development occurs before the age of five. The North Dakota Department of Human Services celebrated the launch of a new division Wednesday.

Officials with the Department of Human Services say North Dakota has the highest number of children not involved in early learning programs before kindergarten. So, the state created the Early Childhood Division in July to be proactive about this crucial time in children’s lives.

The age group at Wednesday’s Capitol meeting was younger than normal.

The Early Childhood Division aims to provide more enriching experiences for children before they enter kindergarten.

“Early childhood is an opportunity to make a long-term impact. The first five years in life are the most precious for children,” said DHS Executive Director Chris Jones.

Officials say more than 44,000 households in North Dakota have children under the age of five, and nearly 75 percent of those homes have all parents in the workforce. Childcare providers say they’re excited to receive more support from the state.

“I feel like more emphasis on educating teachers as well as the staff to help these children at young ages, to make sure they’re developmentally on task is really beneficial to the whole future of North Dakota,” said Mary Wentz, a kindergarten readiness teacher at the Bismarck YMCA.

Jones says the early childhood team will provide more resources to childcare providers throughout the state, through extra training and funding to ensure children are ready to learn when they enter kindergarten.

“I know parents can’t pay their whole paycheck to pay for their child to be in daycare, but we work really hard too, and so a lot of people can’t afford to be childcare providers, because it doesn’t pay enough,” said Wentz.

DHS awarded more than $2.7 million in grants to 26 early childhood programs across the state. These grants are in addition to more than $100 million in federal COVID funding allocated to the childcare sector.

Jones says the Department of Human Services will be accepting more applications in September for additional childcare grants.

