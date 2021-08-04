Advertisement

Dump truck reported stolen out of Sawyer area

Stolen dump truck
Stolen dump truck(Ward County Sheriff’s Department)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck that was reported stolen out of the Sawyer area.

It’s unclear at this time when the truck was stolen.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts should call the department at 701-857-6500.

Tipsters can message the WCSO Facebook page, or remain anonymous by using Tip411. Users can text “NDWARD” to 847411 and then the tip.

