Dinner on the Prairie event educates and connects community

MINOT, N.D. – Farmers and non-farmers alike made their way out to the pasture to learn a bit about food production in North Dakota.

It’s all a part of the Dinner on the Prairie event that works to create connections between those in and out of the fields.

The second-ever Dinner on the Prairie event allowed those with no connections to farming to learn from those who do it every day.

“They just have general questions, like what’s the difference between a bison and a buffalo? Or, you’d be surprised how many people asked me if I ever rode one,” said Rugby bison rancher Kevin Leier.

The evening started off with a social and appetizer hour where guests could meet and speak with farmers from all industries.

Then it was time for the main event.

Dinner on the Prairie features a meal made up of some of the products grown and raised in the state, cooked by local chef Jeremy Mahany of The Starving Rooster.

Entrees on this year’s menu included bison meatloaf, bison tenderloin and smoked pork loin among others.

“We try to stay as close as we can to locally grown so people can see, ‘Hey, there’s way more going on in my backyard then I ever realized as far as I’m buying at a grocery store or getting at a restaurant,’” said committee member Amanda Kopp.

Farmers said they are grateful for a chance to connect with the community and with each other.

“Talking to different people and seeing how they’re doing and really just checking in on each other. I might not know you, but we all care about each other so it’s a pretty great community to be a part of,” said Leier.

The event also ended with a Q & A session to let guests ask farmers in-depth questions about their industries.

You can find out more about Dinner on the Prairie and about North Dakota’s agriculture on the group’s Facebook page here.

Organizers would also like to thank volunteers from local FFA chapters for serving at the event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.