Closer look at needs addressed in City of Minot 2022 preliminary budget

MINOT, N.D. – On Monday, Your News Leader reported that the Minot City Council approved the 2022 preliminary budget, a 2.28 mill levy increase for residents.

Now we dive deeper into what projects the proposed 2022 budget included.

Residents said they hope the city prioritized issues like schools and infrastructure.

“Education for our children is important, and that is also part of the structure that they are learning in. Infrastructure is important, the roads, the sewer, those kinds of things like making sure pipes are clean,” said Minot resident Ron Kouba.

Others said public safety should be the focus.

City leaders confirmed that all those things are addressed in the preliminary 2022 budget that was submitted to the county Tuesday.

“We included some progress on the 5th fire station for the community as well as replacing the retaining wall here,” said Minot City Manager Harold Stewart.

The proposed budget is nearly $176 million which is about a 17% increase from last year’s budget.

“The budget has increased overall because we have used money that was collected for specific purposes, for example like NAWS and flood control. We have collected those sales dollars, and they are earmarked especially for those purposes, and those dollars are now going to be expended in the budget year. So they have to be appropriated, so we can spend them,” said Minot Finance Director David Lakefield.

Bringing on more staff also contributed to the overall increase.

“There’s several in the police department including some new dispatcher positions, new maintenance staff for the new City Hall, a couple of new mechanics, some heavy equipment operators,” said Stewart.

The budget will be finalized following the second reading in mid-September.

To give a public comment go to the September 17, city council meeting.

You can read the entire proposed preliminary 2022 budget by clicking here.

