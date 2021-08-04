Centennial Richland County Fair and Rodeo to kickoff Wednesday

SIDNEY, M.T. - Fair season makes its way to Sidney as Richland County holds its centennial celebration this year.

Starting on Wednesday, the fair will have daily amusement rides, attractions and entertainment throughout the evening. The fair will be capped off by country artist Brett Young and the Bellamy Brothers on Saturday. The centennial was supposed to be last year but was canceled due to the pandemic, so fair manager Jamie Larson said they plan to make up for it this year.

“After missing a year of the fair because of COVID, our community and people who come in just for the fair... they’re ready. They’re ready to come out, have some fun, enjoy the fair and eat some good food. So, hopefully, our attendance is going to be through the roof,” said Larson.

The PRCA rodeo takes place on Thursday and Friday. Larson says it’s a big attraction that brings in sellout crowds and is hoping that’s the case this year.

“We draw a lot, and I think in this area, that’s what people are looking for. Rodeos are a big hit not just here, but around the whole state of Montana,” said Larson.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit richland.org.

