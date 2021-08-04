Bismarck musician releases new music

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The music scene in Bismarck has grown in recent years. One artist who grew up here is releasing new music this week.

Ben Lee, who goes by the stage name Lake Indigo, has been working hard in his studio. He hopes his new album, Harvest, will bring happiness to everyone who hears it.

”The world today needs positivity in music. There’s a lot of music that has negative messages that isn’t necessarily good for the youth. I want my music to inspire and influence people’s minds in the sense that they can apply it to their daily lives. They can listen to the music and have a good time, but they can also listen to the lyrics and be inspired, maybe to create art or just to live a better life,” said Lee.

Lee’s third studio album will be released on Friday. He writes, records, and produces all of his own music and says his love for music is reflected in all aspects of his life.

“The more things you do with music, the more curiosity it can spark,” said Lee.

Lee loves Bismarck and expects the local music scene to continue to grow for years into the future.

”I think it definitely has a bright future in that sense, just because the community is so strong around here. There’s not a lot of competitive nature when it comes to music, everyone’s in it as a team, which is really cool,” said Lee.

Lee also plays in the local band Ghost Host, which specializes in alternative indie rock, and plays at bars and breweries around Bismarck

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.