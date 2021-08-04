Advertisement

Big Sticks clinch playoff spot

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Big Sticks scored 20 runs last night in Caldwell, Idaho in a win over Canyon County. It was an important victory for the Dickinson-based summer league team because it clinched a spot in the Expedition League playoffs.

Billy Tomblin, Big Sticks Head Coach, said: “When we’re really playing well is when our bottom of the lineup is producing. I think the top of our lineup and the middle of our lineup has done a good job all season. The bottom of our lineup has definitely carried a lot of weight for us. They’re scoring runs. They’re getting on base and setting the tone for the top, so really we’re clicking of all cylinders offensively which is a good thing.”

The Big Sticks play at Canyon City again tonight. They’re off tomorrow before finishing the regular with a pair at home on Friday and Saturday.  The playoffs start on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

