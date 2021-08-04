“Attempted cybersecurity incident” targeted Sanford Health: CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health says it was targeted in a cybersecurity incident Wednesday.

Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen tells Dakota News Now that the health system experienced an “attempted cybersecurity incident” and that it’s taking measures to contain the impact.

Gassen says that at this time no known patient, resident, or employee personal or financial information was compromised.

Sanford has notified federal authorities.

