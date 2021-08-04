Advertisement

“Attempted cybersecurity incident” targeted Sanford Health: CEO

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health says it was targeted in a cybersecurity incident Wednesday.

Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen tells Dakota News Now that the health system experienced an “attempted cybersecurity incident” and that it’s taking measures to contain the impact.

Gassen says that at this time no known patient, resident, or employee personal or financial information was compromised.

Sanford has notified federal authorities.

You can read Gassen’s full statement below.

Sanford Health has experienced an attempted cybersecurity incident, and we are taking aggressive measures to contain the impact. Providing patients with exceptional care is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to minimize disruption. At this time, no known patient, resident or employee personal or financial information has been compromised. We have engaged leading IT security experts to assist in the response, and have notified and will be working closely with federal authorities.

