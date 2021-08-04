Annual Cops-n-Kids Fishing Derby builds relationships between kids and law enforcement

MANDAN, N.D. - It’s been said that a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at the office.

A group of law enforcement officers and kids would agree with that.

They spent Wednesday on the water at Harmon Lake for the annual Cops-n-Kids Fishing Derby.

Myles Hetland is an experienced fisherman.

“I’ve caught probably 1,000 fish,” he said. On this day, Hetland was the first in his boat to catch a fish.

Cops-n-Kids has been an annual event for area law enforcement for more than 30 years. The goals of the event are pretty simple: catch some fish and build relationships.

“We match cops with at risk kids because they don’t get that opportunity to interact in a way that’s positive,” said Cops-n-Kids Coordinator Teresa Carrigan.

There’s a lot of excitement on this boat.

“The energy and getting to reel this fish in and the excitement when you first catch that fish,” said 11-year-old Canan Batts.

For Jeff Frankenberger, it’s the best day of the summer. He works for the U.S. Probation and Parole office, but on this day he’s simply a fisherman.

“I like that we can just have fun and connect with kids from the community and showing that we have other lives outside of work and get to connect that way and have fun and just hang out,” Frankenberger explained.

“I think that the officers love it just as much as the kids because they know the importance of what they do and they know the importance of having the community behind them and supporting them and it starts with these kids,” added Carrigan.

Kids, who say a little time on the water trying to reel in the big one is time well spent.

“I enjoy it,” said 9-year-old Logan Heemstra.

Even if the only thing they take home are some new fish stories and some new friends.

More than 45 kids took part in today’s event. They got to fish with volunteers from the Bismarck Police Department, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Mandan Police Department, Municipal Court, Game and Fish, U.S. Parole and Probation, BCI and retired officers.

