Well pad fire continues to burn in McKenzie County

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Heavy smoke and fire continue to burn on a well pad north of Keene.

The fire, which has been ongoing for more than eleven days now, is still contained to the well pad and crews from multiple agencies continue to monitor the fire in case it were to spread.

Petro-Hunt operates the well pad, and has hired a number of experts who continue to work to monitor and extinguish the flames.

In a written response to Your News Leader Tuesday, general counsel for Petro-Hunt, Beth Babb, said they: “Are still focusing all of our attention on getting the fire extinguished, along with out well control contractor. In terms of timing, the situation is dynamic and completely dependent on well and weather conditions.”

Babb said they do not have a timeframe on when the fire will be extinguished.

The cause is under investigation.

