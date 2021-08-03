Advertisement

Update on Carson Wentz from Colts Head Coach

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich said that the surgery on Carson Wentz’s left foot was “very successful.”

He said the doctors described it as the “best-case scenario.”

Reich spoke to Carson twice since the operation and added: “Now it’s all about the rehab process. Talked to Carson last night and this morning, he’s in great spirits, he’s already working. We had a 20-minute meeting on the phone and he’s asking me questions about stuff in the offense and we’re working through stuff. Good news there.”

