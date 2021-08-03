Recapping day one of Chad Isaak’s trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday marked the first day of the trial for Chad Isaak, the man accused of murdering four people at a Mandan business in 2019. The trial started with jury selection which is scheduled for two days before opening arguments on Wednesday.

Judge David Reich, defense, and prosecutors spent all Monday questioning potential jurors individually. The individual process was to allow people the opportunity to tell attorneys what they already have heard about the case without influencing other potential jurors.

Among other things, the defense questioned jurors on what kind of news they consumed and how they interacted on social media. Prosecutors also sought to determine how jurors would handle gruesome evidence.

Judge Reich asked potential jurors if they could protect Isaak’s constitutional rights, specifically the fact that the defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt — a higher burden of proof than for an arrest.

At the end of the day, 20 people were approved by attorneys, but this is only the first round. The 20 selected will grow to 36 people tomorrow to form a jury pool. Attorneys will then whittle down the pool to a final jury of 12. After that, opening statements are expected to begin on Wednesday.

The trial is being held at the Morton County Courthouse beginning at 8:30 a.m. for the next three weeks.

