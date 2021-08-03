Advertisement

Pronghorn population down slightly in North Dakota

Pronghorn
Pronghorn(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pronghorn population is down slightly in North Dakota.

Game and Fish staff say their aerial survey indicated the pronghorn population is down 8% from last year.

Game and Fish wildlife staff say dry conditions play a role in the decline in numbers.

“This is the lowest fawn-to-doe ratio that we’ve seen since 2015, and so from a population standpoint, as far as building those numbers go, you really need that reproduction,” said ND Game and Fish wildlife division Chief Jeb Williams.

There are just over 1,700 Pronghorn licenses available in 15 open units.

Applicants can apply on the North Dakota Game and Fish website.

The deadline for submitting applications is August 11.

