Advertisement

Project BEE to take over Minot homeless shelter

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Project BEE will be taking over the Broadway Circle project in Minot.

They spoke briefly before the Minot City Council about their hopes for the project, like making the whole family homeless shelter ADA accessible. The organization also looks forward to getting things moving.

“About 80-85% of our clients in a given year identify as having a disability. This could mean anything from addiction, mental health disorder, but we have had clients in wheel chairs. Which was a problem with our women’s shelter,” said Liz Larsen, Project BEE director.

The family homeless shelter was held up after Lutheran Social Services closed its doors.

Related content:

Minot-area leaders discussing fate of Broadway Circle shelter amid LSS announcement

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Sunday near Glen Ullin
Stimulus checks forever?
Corn Harvest
Bismarck farmer finds creative way to chop drought-stricken corn
Chad Isaak
Recapping day one of the Chad Isaak trial
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)

Latest News

Gateway to Science Center
Gateway to Science Center changes name after almost 3 decades
Amanda Pollard and Jazelle Schwartzmeyer
Dickinson women start free ride-sharing service to prevent drunk driving
Minot adjusts ordinances around new state laws
Minot applying for American Rescue Plan Act funding