Project BEE to take over Minot homeless shelter

MINOT, N.D. – Project BEE will be taking over the Broadway Circle project in Minot.

They spoke briefly before the Minot City Council about their hopes for the project, like making the whole family homeless shelter ADA accessible. The organization also looks forward to getting things moving.

“About 80-85% of our clients in a given year identify as having a disability. This could mean anything from addiction, mental health disorder, but we have had clients in wheel chairs. Which was a problem with our women’s shelter,” said Liz Larsen, Project BEE director.

The family homeless shelter was held up after Lutheran Social Services closed its doors.

