Plenty of new faces, Legacy boys soccer begin new season with hopes of repeating 2020 performance

Legacy Sabers logo
Legacy Sabers logo(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today marked the first day that high school boys’ soccer teams and girls’ golf teams in North Dakota were able to hit the practice field. One of these teams being a Legacy soccer squad that is coming off its first state tournament berth.

But this year it will be different in terms of familiar faces, as the Sabers lost 10 players to graduation.

Head coach Tom Marcis says the team will miss several goal scorers from the team last year, but the WDA leader in assists, Dylan Ellingson, will return.

Marcis is confident that the new faces will be able to step in.

“Every year you do graduate out and we did graduate a large number of seniors that were very successful. But we can build on that success. Our lower teams were also successful, so I’m confident we do have some talent. It’ll be younger but we do have some players that can replace them and work towards the same kind of play and continued success,” said Marcis.

The Sabers will open the season August 13th at West Fargo Sheyenne.

