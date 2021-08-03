Advertisement

North Dakotans should see little to no change in health insurance premiums for 2021

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the pandemic drags on, and hospitalizations again start to rise, many are wondering what the prolonged medical emergency might do to health insurance rates and premiums.

It’s not a new question.

In October of last year, the state insurance commissioner announced that COVID would have little to no impact on premiums in 2021.

But what about going forward?

When asked if North Dakotans could see big increases in the future, Deputy Insurance Commissioner John Arnold said costs for 2022, “Are still being reviewed by the department.”

The State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said in a statement that, “2020 has been a year unlike any in recent memory. Amid a global pandemic, the Insurance Department recognizes the importance of affordable, comprehensive and accessible health insurance.”

The regular open enrollment for health insurance in North Dakota will run from November 1 through December 15.

