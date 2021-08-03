New parking restrictions and road changes in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Some new parking restrictions and road changes will be put in place in certain parts of Minot according to the Minot City Council.

The council voted to convert a section of 9th Ave. SW, the parts west of 6th St. SW, from a two-way roadway to a one-way roadway with the only movement being eastbound.

The change would also mean no more parking north or south on 9th Ave. SW within 180-feet from the center of the 6th St. SW intersection.

A parking restriction was also added to the east side of 25th St. NW, near the center of the 5th Ave. NW intersection.

The engineering department recommended the changes after the Jim Hill Middle School and Bel Air Elementary proposed them.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.