NDSU’s Otterdahl in Olympic Finals

Payton Otterdahl
Payton Otterdahl(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Payton Otterdahl will compete in the finals of the shot out at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The former NDSU standout is an NCAA Champion and he advanced to the finals with 68-feet, 7-inches on his last attempt in the qualifying round.

The Olympic Shot Put final is schedule to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday in Tokyo which is 9:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in the United States.

You can watch Otterdahl on NBCOlympics.com and it may be included on the NBC or NBCSN coverage on Wednesday evening.

