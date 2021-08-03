Minot roads closed for construction

MINOT, N.D. - As the city of Minot continues road work, city officials say the amount of time roads will be closed will vary by project.

Third Street, NE is currently closed for flood work that is expected to last through the construction season. The same timetable is anticipated for is 2nd Avenue, SW which connects the street to both the police station and the library parking lots.

Thirty-first Avenue SW, leading to Badlands Restaurant and Farm Credit Services, is also shut down, and guests will have to come in from the eastern side.

Residential areas throughout the city may be affected by over 400,000 square yards of chip seal work being done, and the next phase of work on Burdick Expressway East is set to begin on Aug. 9.

