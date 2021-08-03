Advertisement

Minot Police invite community to National Night Out

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Police Department is inviting members of the community to join them in promoting public safety and finding a fun way to recognize those who keep our community safe.

MPD will be hosting National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Roosevelt Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Guests are invited to come out for free food, games and prizes, and get to connect with local first responders.

The event will also include special equipment displays and K9 demonstrations from the Minot Air Force Base and is free to the public.

