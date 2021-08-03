Minot approves preliminary budget

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot City Council approved the 2022 preliminary budget Monday night.

The proposed budget includes a 2.28 mill levy increase for residents, or about a $5 a month increase for the median home value in Minot.

”We believe that the most pressing investment this community can make with their taxpayer dollars right now would be favorable consideration of the school district’s ask,” said Harold Stewart II, Minot City Manager.

The city, school, and park districts assess property taxes separately. The city tried to tighten the belt this year so that the schools might be able to ask for a higher amount.

”Now we’re focusing on the schools, giving them a better chance to advocate for the resources they feel they need. I think that’s a very important thing we’re doing,” said Alderman Stephan Podrygula.

The city is looking at about a 22% increase in the overall proposed budget, with a total of almost $176 million.

”Now, obviously there are other revenue streams there that the community and the citizens help contribute to and pay towards, but very little of your operational costs are supported through the property tax,” said Stewart.

Now that the preliminary budget has been approved, the mill levy can’t be increased, but can still be decreased.

The preliminary budget can still see changes before final approval. Public comment can be given at the September 17th city council meeting.

