Minot applying for American Rescue Plan Act funding

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot is one step closer to securing funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The Minot City Council approved the city’s application for the program Monday night.

It’s estimated the grant would give the city a little under $7.5 million that has to be used for specific infrastructure projects, or to offset revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do anticipate some of this funding will be available in 2021, but there isn’t a firm date on when we can expect that, so we’ll have to bring it back to council for approval to appropriate the funding to spend it,” said David Lakefield, City Finance.

The act was signed by President Joe Biden in March to help with recovery.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.