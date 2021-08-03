Minot adjusts ordinances around new state laws

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council passed a new ordinance for the city through its first reading.

It’s a way to bring things up to speed with the state laws that went into effect at the start of the month.

These include being able to carry a loaded firearm in the car with a concealed carry permit.

It also involves liquor stores being able to sell before noon on Sundays, and the tobacco purchasing and consumption age is being raised from 18 to 21.

