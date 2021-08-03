Advertisement

#LetsChalk0to5

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first 5 years of a child’s life are crucial for brain development, social skills and building relationships to help children realize their full potential.

That’s why the North Dakota Department of Human Services is focused on the years 0 to 5 with a new initiative.

The department’s Executive Director Chris Jones is joining us in studio to tell us about their new early childhood division and an event to launch the program.

