‘The King’ inspires Bismarck man’s love of music

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Music icon Elvis Presley remains one of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll.

From his first number one hit, “Heartbreak Hotel,” to his rise as a movie star, “The King” caught the world’s attention in the 1950s, and the world has been fascinated with him ever since.

Elvis died in 1977, but thanks in part to Kenny Opsal, he will never leave his devoted fans.

The Bismarck man has taken his love of Elvis music to a whole new level.

Opsal loves music. He’s been collecting CDs, 8tracks and records for years.

“I probably have 10,000 records at home,” he admitted while looking through albums he’s selling at the Bismarck Antique Mall.

He sells what he doesn’t need for his own collection.

“I’m learning a lot more as I get older about music, and I just absolutely love this stuff,” Opsal said.

There’s one artist who still gets him “All shook up.”

“Elvis will always be number one in my life,” he said.

When it comes to Elvis fans, Opsal might just be the king.

“I actually have always tried to be like Elvis ever since I was a little kid,” Opsal recalled. “I was the only kid in the sixth grade who actually liked Elvis in the mid 80s. The other kids would laugh at me. But I would stand in a mirror and I would practice and go, ‘Thank you very much.’”

Years later, he has perfected that impression and taken his act on the road. Opsal does about a dozen shows a year.

On this day, he surprised Darlene Fleck at her 80th birthday party. Fleck says Kenny’s show took her back in time.

“I was a teenager and that was our music,” she said.

Opsal has two goals every time he puts on this jumpsuit: make people smile and share the lessons he’s learned from the King of Rock and Roll.

“Elvis taught me a lot as a kid. As I read his stories, his southern politeness and how he was such a gentleman and how he, you know, took care of people around him and he was so thankful and gracious and giving to people,” he explained.

Lessons Opsal has taken to heart. And lessons he will continue to bring to life, long after Elvis has left the building.

Opsal has performed as Elvis for birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and even a funeral.

