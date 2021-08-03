Gateway to Science Center changes name after almost 3 decades

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After almost three decades, a Bismarck science museum is changing its name.

The Gateway to Science Center will become North Dakota’s Gateway to Science.

Executive Director Beth Demke says including the state in the name reflects the statewide nature of their mission and impact.

“It shows that we are serving all of the students, all of the families, across our great state,” said Demke.

The new name will now be reflected on all things related to the center, including their new larger facility that’s under construction.

