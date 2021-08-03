Advertisement

Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.

Brooks was already scheduled to take a three-week break after the Aug. 14 show in Nebraska and will take that time to assess what to do about the remainder of the dates in 2021. He is also scheduled to play Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore and Boston.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said in a statement. “We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

Brooks, one of the biggest selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July and regularly performs in front of 60,000-70,000 people per stadium. Many of his shows sell out well in advance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Sunday near Glen Ullin
Stimulus checks forever?
Corn Harvest
Bismarck farmer finds creative way to chop drought-stricken corn
Chad Isaak
Recapping day one of the Chad Isaak trial
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)

Latest News

Stolen dump truck
Dump truck reported stolen out of Sawyer area
State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi and Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones
Dept. of Health and Human Services merger seeking consults
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Jury of 12 selected in quadruple homicide case; Chad Isaak trial to resume Wednesday with opening statements