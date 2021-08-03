Advertisement

Former Governor’s Mansion hosts community events

Former Governor's Mansion
Former Governor's Mansion(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Historical Society is hosting a variety of events to encourage interaction with the Former Governor’s Mansion.

Located on the corner of East Avenue B and North 4th Street, the Former Governor’s Mansion served as home to the state’s top government official until 1960. Organizers say they hope events like Tuesday’s “Games on the Lawn” bring the community out to learn more about the historical site.

“We like to do programs here that get families out here that otherwise wouldn’t, because I don’t know how interesting it is. So, we do these as a primer to get them into the house, and we hope they keep coming back,” said Johnathan Campbell, site supervisor for the Former Governor’s Mansion.

The next community event at the mansion is an ice cream social on Sunday, August 8 from noon to 2:30 p.m. There’s also a “Chalk on the Sidewalk” event Tuesday, August 10 from 1-4 p.m.

