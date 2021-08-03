Advertisement

Fargo small business stops at State Fair before expanding

Uncle Charlie's Gourmet Snacks
MINOT, N.D. - With more than 600 vendor spaces available, a lot of local small businesses use the fair as a way to connect with customers. But one small business is using the fair as a stepping stone before going regional.

Uncle Charlie’s Gourmet Snacks, based out of Fargo, is meeting customers on this side of the state face to face at this year’s State Fair for the first time.

The company specializes in gluten-free homemade puppy chow and is about to make its way to stores across the area.

“With support from the community, we’ve been able to get a commercial kitchen, we’ve been able to get our office downtown and we’re beginning to spread the word, spread the snacks, spread the love, spread the joy. That’s what it’s all about for us,” said owner and founder Clayton Cottman.

Puppy chow lovers can go and get a taste of Uncle Charlie’s Gourmet Snacks by visiting the commercial building on the fairgrounds through Saturday.

