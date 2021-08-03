Dickinson women start free ride-sharing service to prevent drunk driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Dickinson women are taking action after a pedestrian was killed in town last week by a driver accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

Last Thursday, 22-year-old Aaron Schmidt was struck and killed by a driver.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver, 25-year-old Morgan LaRoche was arrested and charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

“Just really sad, it’s terrible when someone loses their life,” said Amanda Pollard, Dickinson.

A tragedy that rocked the community has residents Amanda Pollard and Jazelle Schwartzmeyer wanting to make a change.

The women created Dickinson Free Ride Service.

“We’re trying to make sure people have the option to get a free ride home rather than driving drunk,” said Jazelle Schwartzmeyer, Dickinson.

The Facebook group already has 400 members and about five volunteer sober drivers. Last weekend they posted the volunteer drivers’ names and encouraged members to contact them if they had too much to drink.

So far, the initiative has received a lot of interest.

“I was contacted by the person, they told me where they were, I went and picked them up and they were very grateful and I got them home safely,” said Pollard.

Pollard says there are services like Lyft and taxis in the community, but she wanted to bring a free service to Dickinson.

She says they check volunteers’ criminal backgrounds, car insurance and driver’s licenses before they’re able to join.

“Eventually if we could get a steady group of volunteers to be there for people during the week and weekends that would be wonderful,” said Pollard.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Messer says ride-sharing is limited in town and thinks the new group has potential.

“Anytime somebody can find maybe a novel way to get people to not drink and drive, that’s a good thing,” said Messer.

If you feel like you need a ride, look up Dickinson Free Ride Service on Facebook and message one of the posted drivers.

LaRoche is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and arraignment on September 13th in Dickinson.

