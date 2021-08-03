Coleman Corn Maze won’t open due to drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s another casualty of the drought.

The Coleman Corn Maze won’t happen this fall.

Clark Coleman says the 10-acre maze just east of Bismarck didn’t survive the hot, dry summer.

He says it happened quickly; he says one day the corn looked like it was going to make it and a few days later half the corn was dead.

With no rain in sight, they decided to chop the corn now for feed.

“We had a neighbor down there real close to the corn maze that really wanted the corn and so we stopped at 55 acres and sold it to him so he could have feed to keep his cows,” Coleman explained.

This would have been the second year for the maze near Buckstop Junction.

The Colemans had several new things planned, including sweet corn and pumpkins. Coleman says the pumpkins look ok so far because they’ve been watering them regularly.

