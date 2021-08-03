Advertisement

Changing income structures for financial assistance?

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID assistance and other financial aid have been slowly rolled back over the past few months as state lawmakers are now taking a look at permanent reforms to the models, and seeing where the greatest needs are.

Many assistance programs, like SNAP, are based on a family’s income. If the family earns more money, they qualify for fewer programs. But it’s not a gradual drop to even things out.

In some cases, a $100 per month raise can disqualify families from nearly $1,000 worth of assistance. This may be a question posed in every state capitol, but some North Dakota lawmakers say this state’s economy gives families more options than others.

“There are more opportunities out there for income and I think that needs to be a part of the equation when we’re in the economy right now where we need good workers,” said Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo.

Lawmakers added that this year-long study into the structure of the programs is partially charged by some not wanting new jobs because of the net losses their families would receive.

Over the next year, lawmakers will be considering adjusting some of these thresholds. However, many of these programs are federally administered, meaning there’s not a lot the state can do to change who qualifies for what. But some programs give the states waiver powers, which allow them to change the payout for families.

