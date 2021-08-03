Canadians fined thousands for faking vaccine cards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Canadian citizens who were returning from the US were each fined the equivalent of 16,000 U.S. dollars this week when it was discovered they provided false vaccination credentials upon arrival in the country.

According to a statement from Canada’s Public Health Agency, all travelers arriving in Canada are obligated by law to respond truthfully to all questions, and non-compliance could yield serious penalties of up to six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.

The Canadian border is set to reopen on Aug. 9.

