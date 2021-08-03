Advertisement

Canadians fined thousands for faking vaccine cards

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Canadian citizens who were returning from the US were each fined the equivalent of 16,000 U.S. dollars this week when it was discovered they provided false vaccination credentials upon arrival in the country.

According to a statement from Canada’s Public Health Agency, all travelers arriving in Canada are obligated by law to respond truthfully to all questions, and non-compliance could yield serious penalties of up to six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.

The Canadian border is set to reopen on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
UPDATE: Officials release the identity of the woman who died Sunday near Glen Ullin
Corn Harvest
Bismarck farmer finds creative way to chop drought-stricken corn
Stimulus checks forever?
Chad Isaak
Recapping day one of the Chad Isaak trial
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)

Latest News

Minot Police invite community to National Night Out
‘The King’ inspires Bismarck man’s love of music
Payton Otterdahl
NDSU’s Otterdahl in Olympic Finals
Confit Potatoes with Lemon Garlic Aioli
Confit Potatoes with Lemon Garlic Aioli