Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to host End-of-Summer-Reading Ice Cream Social

End-of-Summer-Reading Ice Cream Social
End-of-Summer-Reading Ice Cream Social(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 400 kids and teens participated in the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library summer reading program, which is more than double compared to last year.

To celebrate their reader’s hard work, library staff held an End-of-Summer-Reading Ice Cream Social.

Participants got to listen to music, do a little dancing, and indulge in some ice cream sundaes on the library plaza.

“You can learn a lot through non-fiction books, and fiction books are just fun to read because they have fairy tales,” said 7-year-old Elania Huber.

Readers were tasked with reading for 15 hours in June and 15 hours in July.

Those who completed their hours for June got a Barnes and Noble gift card, and those in July received a Gifted Bean Coffee House gift card.

