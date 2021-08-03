Advertisement

4-H Goat Show at the State Fair

Goat
Goat(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Many children came to the State Fair not only for the carnival rides but also for the competitions, including the 4-H Goat Show.

Dozens participated in the event.

Kade Manhart made it to the final round in the showmanship category.

He said he looks forward to the State Fair every year.

“I’ve been here many years. It’s fun,” said Manhart.

Kade traveled from Golden Valley, North Dakota to participate in the 4-H competitions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot fatal crash
Mandan man dead after crash at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Car accident near Glen Ullin leaves woman, two children dead
Apartment fire in Bismarck
Seven people displaced after Bismarck apartment fire
Silver Dollar Bar
City Commission Denies the Silver Dollar
Sunday morning alcohol sales
First week of Sunday morning alcohol sales

Latest News

Uncle Charlie's Gourmet Snacks
Fargo small business stops at State Fair before expanding
Minot City Council
Minot approves preliminary budget
"Destructive" severe thunderstorm warning alert example
New wireless emergency alerts for ‘destructive’ severe thunderstorms
End-of-Summer-Reading Ice Cream Social
Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to host End-of-Summer-Reading Ice Cream Social