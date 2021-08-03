4-H Goat Show at the State Fair

MINOT, N.D. - Many children came to the State Fair not only for the carnival rides but also for the competitions, including the 4-H Goat Show.

Dozens participated in the event.

Kade Manhart made it to the final round in the showmanship category.

He said he looks forward to the State Fair every year.

“I’ve been here many years. It’s fun,” said Manhart.

Kade traveled from Golden Valley, North Dakota to participate in the 4-H competitions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.