12-year-old girl is the youngest vendor at Bismarck Farmers Market

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us picked up new hobbies over the course of the pandemic. One Bismarck girl has taken her hobby to the next level.

When you go to the farmer’s market, you probably expect to find locally grown produce. But at the Bismarck Farmers Market, you’ll also find a young entrepreneur.

What started as a way to pass the time during COVID for 12-year-old Sophia Houn, is now a small business.

“My mom made a Facebook post, and I got orders for it, so then I had to keep up with those orders,” said Houn.

Sophia’s Cozy Creations took off from there. Now, Sophia has been selling her creations at the Bismarck Farmers Market since July, where she’s the youngest vendor. She says she’s made around $500 this year.

“It’s really fun to see the occasional person just walk up and touch my blankets because it makes me feel like people are interested,” said Houn.

Sophia’s grandma says Sophia has always had a creative touch.

“She’s been crafting since she’s been little, and she kind of found her niche, something she really enjoys, and it’s so fun seeing her grow and learn about color and textures, and she’s really talented,” said Marion Houn, Sophia’s grandma.

Sophia says the blankets take her about an hour to make by hand, and she tries to complete at least one a day to keep up with demand.

If you’re interested in placing an order for one of these hand-knit blankets, you can contact Sophia on Instagram at @Cozy_Creations_By_Sophia_Houn.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.